Rupert United Methodist Church hosts guests on June 5

They are evangelist musicians from Forreston, Illinois and they have sung and told of God’s gracious love to congregations in 25 states. Their combined experience, strength and hope has opened them to God’s request for them to be disciples to all people. We invite you to join us at Rupert UMC at 11:00 a.m. to hear the Butler’s message and music. All are welcome to our services. We hope you will join us!