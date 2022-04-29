 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rupert United Methodist Church hosts guests on June 5

  • 0
John and Sandy Butler

John and Sandy Butler

 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — John and Sandy Butler will perform special music and preaching at the Rupert United Methodist Church, 605 H St. on Sunday, June 5.

They are evangelist musicians from Forreston, Illinois and they have sung and told of God’s gracious love to congregations in 25 states. Their combined experience, strength and hope has opened them to God’s request for them to be disciples to all people. We invite you to join us at Rupert UMC at 11:00 a.m. to hear the Butler’s message and music. All are welcome to our services. We hope you will join us!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evicted: Mobile home and trailer park evictions on the rise

Evicted: Mobile home and trailer park evictions on the rise

A red hot housing market has led to a rise in mobile home and trailer park evictions, leaving many low-income individuals struggling to find housing. While some of the owners say their goal is to update the spaces and allow residents to return, not everyone believes it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News