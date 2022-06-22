 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rupert sets 5 day patriotic celebration

  • 0

RUPERT —The small town of Rupert is set to host the longest Fourth of July celebration in the state.

“We think it’s the biggest Fourth of July celebration in the state,” Jason Gibbons, Rupert Fourth of July Committee chairman said. “It’s a full five days of concerts and events.”

From July 30 – July 4 the town Square will be lined with food booths and trucks, fireworks will light the sky on the first day and free patriotic and headliner band music will float on evening breezes each night.

Each year the gala begins with the Rupert Christmas Lighting breakfast. The proceeds from the breakfast are used to purchase Christmas decorations for the town, dubbed Christmas City USA.

The fireworks are presented that night by Rupert Fire & Rescue and set the tone of the celebration.

“We like to hold the fireworks display at the beginning so people don’t have to choose whether to go to the Burley or Rupert displays,” Shel Telleria committee member said. “This way they can attend both of them.”

People are also reading…

The yearly patriotic extravaganza on the Square is steeped in history — about 108 years’ worth.

“It’s been going on a long time,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons said it remains popular due to its wholesome family atmosphere that draws people back, even after they move away.

The parade alone, this year themed “Small Town American Spirit,” draws about 20,000 people to Rupert each year, Telleria said.

Several other events like a car show, pickleball tournament, walk, run and bike race and a special play at the Wilson Theatre will coincide with the patriotic celebration at the park.

At the Minidoka County Fairgrounds the community will also gather to watch the children compete in rodeo events.

Telleria said the committee stopped holding the adult rodeo because it wasn’t making enough money to pay for itself, but the Mutton Bustin’ competition continues to draw the support of local families.

After a two-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bounce houses for children will return this year, Telleria said.

“The cost is only $2 and helps pay for the headliner concerts and other things during the celebration,” she said.

The concerts are free to the public, people just need to bring their lawn chairs, Telleria said. The concerts include local talent along with well-known and loved bands.

“I think people love coming and listening to the first-class entertainment for free,” Gibbons said. “I think the event has remained so popular because people want to acknowledge our freedom and sacrifices that were made to attain it.”

A special patriotic concert is held on Sunday to honor veterans.

Gibbons said there are 14 food booths signed up this year, including a couple of new ones.

“There are enough food booths that you can come out and get different food every night and listen to the music,” Gibbons said.

Want to go? Rupert Fourth of July Celebration

Food booths around the Square open at 11 a.m.

June 30

6 – 10 a.m. Christmas in July Breakfast

6 p.m., women’s doubles Rupert Rumble Pickleball Tournament, 123 S. C St.

4 – 7 p.m. Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center car show, proceeds benefit Magic Valley children

6 p.m. Concert at the Square, “Sounds of Freedom,”

7:30 p.m. Featured performers “Famous Undercover”

10:15 p.m. Rupert City Fire & Rescue fireworks

July 1

6 – 7:30 p.m. Mutton Bustin’, Minidoka County Fairgrounds

6 p.m. Concert at the Square, “Sounds of Freedom”

6 p.m., mixed doubles Rupert Rumble Pickleball Tournament, 123 S. C St.

7:30 p.m. Featured performer, “Timeless”

July 2

8 a.m. Firecracker 5K/10K Walk/Run 40K Bike Ride, East Minico Middle School

8 a.m., men’s doubles Rupert Rumble Pickleball Tournament, 123 S. C St.

6 p.m. Concert at the Square, “Sounds of Freedom”

7:30 p.m. Featured performer, “Ellie Mae & the Whole Damn Band”

July 3

6 p.m. Concert at the Square, “Patriotic Program”

7:30 p.m. Featured performer, “Heath Clark Band”

July 4

4th of July Parade, theme “Small Town American Spirit”

Performances of the play “Annie Get Your Gun” will be held at 7 p.m. the Wilson Theater June 30, July, 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, & 8. A matinee performance will be held at 2 p.m. July 9. Tickets are $12.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Burley men charged with murder

2 Burley men charged with murder

Last Tuesday, Antonio Gallegos, 27, and Reyes Ruben Duran, 21, both from Burley, were arrested on charges of 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to commit Murder and Conspiracy to Deliver Marijuana.

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Americans spend millions of hours and billions of dollars filing their taxes. At the very least the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should open, read, process and protect what Americans send them. Unfortunately, a recent report by the IRS watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), tells us the IRS destroyed an estimated 30 million paper-filed tax documents without processing them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News