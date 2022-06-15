Rupert park renamed George Maas Veteran Park

RUPERT — Rupert has been called Christmas City, but it could also be called Patriot City. Rupert leads the area in support of veterans, patriotic memorials and programs and on June 4 the city renamed a small park and held its annual Idaho Roll Call for veterans.

Mayor Mike Brown dedicated the park and, with the approval of the City Council, renamed it the George Maas Veteran Park. Brown stated that this was done to honor Maas, a veteran, for all the service he has rendered to the city. He has helped veterans in the community and has facilitated patriotic programs in the city’s schools even though Maas is not technically a resident of Rupert.

The Idaho Roll Call Ceremony continued with the singing of patriotic songs and speeches. State Sen. Kelly Anthon, R—Declo read a proclamation from Idaho Governor Brad Little, which allows the flag at the Idaho Roll Call Memorial to be posted at half-mast for the year.

Jim Metzger, a Vietnam veteran, recounted how difficult it was to lose comrades in war when they had become like brothers. Chuck Driscoll, the Mini-Cassia VSO, conducted the Idaho Roll Call. He called out the names of veterans both living and dead, and if they were present, they answered, “Here, Sir.” If they were dead, they could not answer, and Driscoll read their name two more times. They were accorded appropriate honors for their dedication and service to their country.

Later, American Legion Paul Post 77 offered a rifle salute to all the deceased veterans, and Adam Cook performed Taps.

Several widows and family members of veterans were present at the ceremony.

