Rupert Over 60 and Getting Fit classes start Sept. 14
Rupert Over 60 and Getting Fit classes start Sept. 14

RUPERT — The Rupert Over 60 and Getting Fit classes will start for the fall semester on Sept. 14 with 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. classes.

Masks are mandatory to participate in the class and social distancing is required.

Please use hand sanitizer when you come in the doors and only use the north and south main doors to enter or exit the building.

The instructor, Alice Schenk, will not use Zoom classes initially to teach classes.

Participants may sign up for Zoom classes through the College of Southern Idaho through other instructors.

