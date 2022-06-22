Rupert Methodist church holds yard sale July 9

RUPERT — The Rupert United Methodist Church will hold a yard sale on Saturday, July 9.
The multi-family sale will run from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the church, 605 H. St.
