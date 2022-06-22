 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rupert Methodist church holds yard sale July 9

  • 0

RUPERT — The Rupert United Methodist Church will hold a yard sale on Saturday, July 9.

The multi-family sale will run from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the church, 605 H. St.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Burley men charged with murder

2 Burley men charged with murder

Last Tuesday, Antonio Gallegos, 27, and Reyes Ruben Duran, 21, both from Burley, were arrested on charges of 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to commit Murder and Conspiracy to Deliver Marijuana.

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Americans spend millions of hours and billions of dollars filing their taxes. At the very least the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should open, read, process and protect what Americans send them. Unfortunately, a recent report by the IRS watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), tells us the IRS destroyed an estimated 30 million paper-filed tax documents without processing them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News