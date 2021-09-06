Rupert man killed in rollover

RUPERT — A Rupert man was killed Sept. 5 after the car he was driving rolled.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash at about 7:50 p.m. on a canal road a half-mile east of 275 N. Meridian Road in Minidoka County.

Edoardo Javier Rodriguez, 33, was driving west on the canal road in a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta Rodriguez when the car ran off the side of the roadway and over corrected. The vehicle rolled and Rodriguez was thrown from the car.

Rodriguez died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, ISP said.

His passenger, Cliserio Praxediz, 48, was not injured.

Next of kin has been notified.

Neither person was wearing a seat belt.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, East End QRU, East End Fire, and the Rupert Emergency Run Ambulance Service.

