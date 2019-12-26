Rupert man chronicles 45-year-long path to citizenship: Try your hand at this sample naturalization quiz

During a naturalization interview, a candidate is asked 10 civics questions in English from a pool of 100 questions. Below are 10 sample questions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services practice test. Six correct answers are required to pass.
1. What are two Cabinet-level positions?
2. Name the two longest rivers in the United States.
3. What is the name of the vice president of the United States?
4. Who vetoes bills?
5. Who is the commander in chief of the military?
6. What is the economic system in the United States?
7. The Federalist Papers supported the passage of the U.S. Constitution. Name one of the writers.
8. We elect a U.S. senator for how many years?
9. Name one state that borders Mexico.
10. Who is the chief justice of the United States?
