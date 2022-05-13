Rupert Historical Parade of Homes & Gardens set for Saturday, June 4

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Historical Society will host a self-guided Historical Parade of Homes & Gardens in Rupert.

The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4 and will begin at 99 E. Baseline.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the museum in advance or at the museum after 10 a.m.

Participants must be out of the homes by 3 p.m.

Please RSVP to 208-436-0336 or 208-650-3446.

All the proceeds will be used to cover future event costs hosted by the Minidoka County Historical Society for the community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0