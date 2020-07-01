Rupert fire department put out structure fire before fireworks show Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

RUPERT — The Rupert City Fire & Rescue Department was called out to a structure fire during preparation for the city’s big fireworks show on the Square Tuesday. But the team handled the fire and still entertained a waiting crowd with only a short delay.

“When there’s an emergency, fireworks become secondary,” Rupert Fire Chief Roger Davis said.

Davis said the call out for the structure fire at 1009 D St. came in at 8:58 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m.

The fire was in an uninhabited mobile home that burned two years ago.

“When we got there it was a full-blown structure fire,” he said.

Davis said the structure was unsecured and had open windows and holes from the previous fire but an entry team was immediately sent inside to make sure it was unoccupied.

The department is working with law enforcement on unsubstantiated reports that fireworks were being set off inside the mobile home prior to the fire.

No one was inside, and the home did not have any value after the first fire, he said.