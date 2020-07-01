Rupert fire department put out structure fire before fireworks show Tuesday

RUPERT — The Rupert City Fire & Rescue Department was called out to a structure fire during preparation for the city’s big fireworks show on the Square Tuesday. But the team handled the fire and still entertained a waiting crowd with only a short delay.
“When there’s an emergency, fireworks become secondary,” Rupert Fire Chief Roger Davis said.
Davis said the call out for the structure fire at 1009 D St. came in at 8:58 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m.
The fire was in an uninhabited mobile home that burned two years ago.
“When we got there it was a full-blown structure fire,” he said.
Davis said the structure was unsecured and had open windows and holes from the previous fire but an entry team was immediately sent inside to make sure it was unoccupied.
The department is working with law enforcement on unsubstantiated reports that fireworks were being set off inside the mobile home prior to the fire.
No one was inside, and the home did not have any value after the first fire, he said.
The department had also responded to several medical calls prior to being called out to the fire, and firefighters have put out two grass fires so far that were known to be caused by fireworks.
East End Fire Department was called in to assist three-quarters of the Rupert fire crew with finishing up at the fire so seven members of the team could return to the fireworks show.
“We were halfway through setting up the fireworks show when we were called out,” he said. “You never want to hurry a fireworks shoot because safety is of utmost importance.”
Davis said an announcement was made to the crowd that the show's start would be slightly delayed.
The fireworks show draws the largest crowd to the Square during the Rupert’s Fourth of July festivities, at about 15,000 people, he said.
The department has an obligation to deliver the fireworks show and prepares for weeks in advance, he said.
“We try to do something different each year and change it up,” he said. “There is a lot of pressure and we want it to go off right and for everyone to enjoy it.”
Rupert's 4th of July Celebration
