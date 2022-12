RUPERT — The Rupert Elks Lodge 2106 will host the Annual Free Throw Contest on Jan. 7 at the Rupert Civic Center., 515 7th St.

The Hoop Shoot is open to boys and girls, from age 8 to 13. The age group is based on the contestant’s age on April 1st, 2023.

The winners of this event will advance to the district level.

The winners at districts will compete at the state level and then the regional and national championships.

The event is free.

For more information call Tammy at 208-431-1575.