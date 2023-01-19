Rupert Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot winners

The Rupert Elks Lodge 2106 held its annual Elks National Hoop Shoot competition Jan. 7 at the Rupert Civic Auditorium.

The event is for boys and girls ages 8 to 13 with winners in each age group advancing to the district shoot. There were no girls competing this year in the 8 to 9-year-old bracket.

In true hoop shooting fashion, the 10 to 11 year old boys provided the audience with a thrilling finish to determine the winner. Mitchell Anderson and Mack Jensen had tied in the initial round of best of 25 shots, each shooting 15 out of 25, which resulted in a shoot-off.

In a shoot-off each contestant shoots five free throws and the competitor with the most baskets is declared the winner.

Anderson made 5 out of 5 shots, taking the first place title and winning the trip to the District Hoop Shoot. The boys shook hands and gave pats on the back in true sportsmanship fashion. The Rupert Elks Lodge would also like to give a huge shoutout to the Minico Girls Basketball that rebounded for the competitors during the competition.

These winners will compete Jan. 21 at Minico High School against the Gooding Lodge and the Snake River Lodge.

The district winners will advance to the State Hoop Shoot in Kellogg with winners eventually competing in the regional competition in Portland, Oregon against shooters from Oregon, Alaska and Washington. The winner of the regional shoot earns the right to go to Chicago, Illinois for the national finals in April.