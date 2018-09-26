RUPERT – Rupert Business and Professional Women recently awarded scholarships to two young women in the Mini-Cassia area as well as honored the 2018 Woman of Achievement.
Kylee Joyce of Rupert is attending Utah State University to obtain her master’s in education while also working part-time at Minico High School as a para-educator. Joyce is married to Chris Joyce, who is also pursuing a master’s degree through Utah State University.
Francis Morales of Rupert is taking online courses through Utah State University to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Morales was active in the U.S. Navy for nine years before going inactive to spend more time with her husband Chris and two young sons. She currently is in the Navy Reserves, works part time at Progressive Behavior Systems and Wells Fargo.
Jackie Hinrichs was awarded the 2018 Rupert BPW Woman of Achievement. Jackie was a young single mother of two daughters when she decided to become a nurse. This was a difficult task but one she overcame and had a successful career as a nurse in the Mini-Cassia area for many years having retired from Minidoka Memorial Hospital as the Activities Director for the Countryside Care and Rehab unit.
