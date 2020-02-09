RUPERT — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley in Rupert opened in the summer of 2018. The program’s continued growth allowed the program to expand to a third location at Heyburn Elementary School this year.
Community partnerships with the Minidoka County School District and the city of Rupert allowed the program to easily expand, said Lindsey Westburg, the group’s executive director.
“The response in the community to this program has been tremendous,” Rupert Mayor Mike Brown said. “We knew we needed something like this but we didn’t know how much we needed it.”
The club offers after school and summer activities along with kindergarten. Activities include homework help, learning about healthy lifestyles, art, snacks and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) program, along with community service and leadership activities.
“They have provided much-needed youth programming,” Leslie Garner, the city’s special projects manager, wrote in nominating the group. “The B&G Club provides a structured environment while offering a safe alternative to latch-key kids. They have assisted in educational excellence.”
The Rupert program serves students at Rupert, Heyburn, Paul and Acequia schools, with the school district providing busing for students to the locations. Parents pick their students up from the club.
Brown commends the school district’s commitment to the program because the busing allows the program to serve children in several communities.
“The club is a safety net for the community,” Westburg said. The organization has been in southern Idaho for 25 years.
Brown said one of the best parts of the program is that it serves children regardless of their family’s ability to pay.
After school programs are offered free of charge and summer programs have a nominal fee. There is an annual $20 membership fee, and scholarships are available.
The program serves children ages 5 to 18 years old and provides an opportunity for them to build relationships with caring mentors and learn the benefits of community service, Westburg said.
“We are always working hard to figure out how to serve more kids and serve them the best we can,” she said.
