Rupert, 10:14 a.m., April 2

Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center President Becky Schow, right, and Vice President Kathy Duncan, center, hand out face mask kits for volunteers to sew in Rupert. Center officials hope to find 1,000 people willing to make face masks to donate to businesses.

 Pat Sutphin / Twin Falls Times-News

Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center President Becky Schow, right, and Vice President Kathy Duncan, center, hand out face mask kits for volunteers to sew. Center officials hope to find 1,000 people willing to make face masks to donate to businesses. Pickup times for face mask kits are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Schow says each mask takes 15 minutes to sew. "Before you share with anybody, wash and dry the mask on high heat," she said.

— Pat Sutphin, Twin Falls Times-News

