A Twin Falls man is charged with rape after a Minidoka County father found the 41-year-old man in his teen daughter's room.
A 36-year-old Twin Falls man is in jail after a shooting incident that left him and a Twin Falls police officer injured.
A Burley man is accused of lewd conduct with a child after he told police he molested a girl between who was 7 and 8 years old at the time.
A Twin Falls police officer was shot in the hand and a suspect was shot in the abdomen as they fought over the officer's duty weapon on Nov. 23, court records say.
Chobani is giving an entire case of free yogurt to anyone — while supplies last — this Saturday.
A fire broke out Wednesday in a room at a 14-room motel, leaving six people requiring assistance from the American Red Cross.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the house but the family who lived there had been awakened by the fire detector’s alarm and was able to get out of the residence safely.
A few weeks after Idaho’s first-ever declaration of crisis standards of care, Gov. Brad Little took a call from Gloria, a woman in Kimberly.
Idaho State Police say that a driver killed in car crash, on Friday night in Boise County, has been identified as a missing Montana man.
Opinion:
You should read the entire memorial produced by these three days of sound and fury.
As you read, glance down to the third word of the 14th line: “the.”
That word cost you about $173.41.
