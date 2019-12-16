Boys basketball
Murtaugh 60, Twin Falls Christian Academy 29
TWIN FALLS — Kolby McClure scored a game-high 19 points for Murtaugh while Kade Setoki added 17. Evan Walker finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead TFCA.
Murtaugh 60, Twin Falls Christian Academy 29
TFCA 13 6 8 2 —29
Murtaugh 12 18 20 10 —60
Lighthouse Christian 78, Richfield 44
TWIN FALLS — The Lions logged a well-balanced game from many players. Alex Shetler scored 18 points, Parker Hills had 11, Logan Stephens and Peyton Lookingbill each had 10, and Collin Holloway had 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Mason Loughmiller had 16 points for Richfield, and Carsn Perkes added 15.
Lighthouse Christian 78, Richfield 44
Lighthouse Christian 20 25 27 6 —78
Richfield 13 12 11 18 —44
Other scores
Declo 57, Oakley 30
Girls basketball
Mountain Home 61, Jerome 56
MOUNTAIN HOME — Madilynn Keener scored a game-high 26 points, including six three-pointers, to lead Mountain Home. Alexis White led Jerome with 15 points, Abriana Hurtado had 11, and Mercedes Bell scored 10.
Mountain Home 61, Jerome 56
Mountain Home 15 13 11 20 —61
Jerome 19 15 10 12 —56
Mountain Home (61)
Gabi Jausoro 6, Madilynn Keener 26, Sadie Drake 14, Shaleah Lasuen 6, Cara Grindle 3, Emily Harper 6.
Jerome (56)
Abriana Hurtado 11, Alexis White 15, Madison Deadmond 6, Ashley Cook 4, Mercedes Bell 10, Hannah Schvaneveldt 10.
Castleford 43, Shoshone 22
CASTLEFORD — Zailee Poulson scored 13 points, and Zoey Mitton added 11 as Castleford rolled. Destiny Rodriguez led Shoshone with 10 points.
Castleford 43, Shoshone 22
Castleford 9 13 13 8—43
Shoshone 6 5 6 5 —22
Castleford (43)
Zailee Poulson 13, Zoey Mitton 11, Sheyenne Cabrito 2, Aubrey Mahannah 8, Aliviah Fullerton 2, Halle Ramos 3, Grace Lowman 4.
Shoshone (22)
Ashlee Gage 4, Destiny Rodriguez 10, Katie Perry 4, Dani Regalado 4.
Boys bowling
Gooding 9, Jerome 5
High bowler: Bryson Butterfield, Gooding, 184.
Wendell 8, Jerome 6
High bowler: Jacob Vieira, Wendell, 175.
Girls bowling
Gooding 14, Jerome 0
High bowler: Joei Rumple, Gooding, 177.
Wendell 12, Jerome 2
High bowler: Heather Hanson, Wendell, 145.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.