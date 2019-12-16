Boys basketball

Murtaugh 60, Twin Falls Christian Academy 29

TWIN FALLS — Kolby McClure scored a game-high 19 points for Murtaugh while Kade Setoki added 17. Evan Walker finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead TFCA.

Murtaugh 60, Twin Falls Christian Academy 29

TFCA 13 6 8 2 —29

Murtaugh 12 18 20 10 —60

Lighthouse Christian 78, Richfield 44

TWIN FALLS — The Lions logged a well-balanced game from many players. Alex Shetler scored 18 points, Parker Hills had 11, Logan Stephens and Peyton Lookingbill each had 10, and Collin Holloway had 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Mason Loughmiller had 16 points for Richfield, and Carsn Perkes added 15.

Lighthouse Christian 78, Richfield 44

Lighthouse Christian 20 25 27 6 —78

Richfield 13 12 11 18 —44

Other scores

Declo 57, Oakley 30

Girls basketball

Mountain Home 61, Jerome 56

MOUNTAIN HOME — Madilynn Keener scored a game-high 26 points, including six three-pointers, to lead Mountain Home. Alexis White led Jerome with 15 points, Abriana Hurtado had 11, and Mercedes Bell scored 10.

Mountain Home 61, Jerome 56

Mountain Home 15 13 11 20 —61

Jerome 19 15 10 12 —56

Mountain Home (61)

Gabi Jausoro 6, Madilynn Keener 26, Sadie Drake 14, Shaleah Lasuen 6, Cara Grindle 3, Emily Harper 6.

Jerome (56)

Abriana Hurtado 11, Alexis White 15, Madison Deadmond 6, Ashley Cook 4, Mercedes Bell 10, Hannah Schvaneveldt 10.

Castleford 43, Shoshone 22

CASTLEFORD — Zailee Poulson scored 13 points, and Zoey Mitton added 11 as Castleford rolled. Destiny Rodriguez led Shoshone with 10 points.

Castleford 43, Shoshone 22

Castleford 9 13 13 8—43

Shoshone 6 5 6 5 —22

Castleford (43)

Zailee Poulson 13, Zoey Mitton 11, Sheyenne Cabrito 2, Aubrey Mahannah 8, Aliviah Fullerton 2, Halle Ramos 3, Grace Lowman 4.

Shoshone (22)

Ashlee Gage 4, Destiny Rodriguez 10, Katie Perry 4, Dani Regalado 4.

Boys bowling

Gooding 9, Jerome 5

High bowler: Bryson Butterfield, Gooding, 184.

Wendell 8, Jerome 6

High bowler: Jacob Vieira, Wendell, 175.

Girls bowling

Gooding 14, Jerome 0

High bowler: Joei Rumple, Gooding, 177.

Wendell 12, Jerome 2

High bowler: Heather Hanson, Wendell, 145.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments