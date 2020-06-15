Roommate of woman accused of hacking pleads to having guns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SEATTLE (AP) — The former roommate of a woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms, according to federal prosecutors.

Park Quan, 67, pleaded guilty on Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to being a felon in possession of guns, according to U.S. Attorney Brian Moran.

Quan was sharing a home with Paige Thompson in July 2019 when FBI agents searched the home and discovered a cache of weapons. Thompson was being investigated for data theft.

During the search, Thompson, 33, was arrested and charged with accessing personal information of 106 million Capital One credit card holders. Prosecutors said Thompson, a former Amazon software engineer who goes by the online alias "erratic," has a history of stalking and threatening to kill people and to get herself killed by police.

Police in Mountain View, California, said she also threatened to shoot up an undisclosed company while she was living with Quan, who had a stockpile of pistols, rifles and ammunition.

Capital One said among the information obtained was 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers. The breach was among the largest on record involving a major U.S. financial institution.