EDEN — Ronald Dee Urie, 66 years old, of Eden, passed away June 4, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held at the Shoshone Cemetery on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.