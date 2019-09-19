Romanian hospitality meets the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — Having dinner with Gina and Jacob Caval was the first real meal I’d had in a real home since Christmas. So it would have been a pleasure no matter what, even if dinner hadn’t been delicious (it was). But the best part was getting to know the Cavals.
The Cavals are plaster masters. They did finesse plasterwork in Sun Valley, and Jackson, Wyoming, for decades, for millionaires and billionaires. They were adept at color, catering to incredibly picky requests, and also have a taste for Roman designs — think columns and antique-looking pieces. They even have patents for plaster techniques they invented.
Working for the richest people in America was often interesting.
“I think we loved the challenge,” Gina Caval said. “(Millionaires) don’t do ordinary things.”
One time a client asked Jacob for plaster the color of the sky. It sounded like a reasonable request — until he realized that the sky changes color every second of every day. Another time, he was told to make watermelon-colored plaster, but no two watermelons are the same shade of pink.
The Cavals weren’t always Magic Valley plaster experts. They arrived in Twin Falls in 1988, fleeing the oppressive communist regime in their native Romania.
“Inside the government, it’s a mafia,” Jacob Caval said.
The Cavals have hardly been back to their home country — Jacob went back once — and don’t enjoy thinking about Romania too much.
“I have bad memories from the way they treated us,” Gina Caval said.
They were harassed by the state security forces for protesting against the government and persecuted for their religious beliefs.
For example, getting a Bible in Romania wasn’t as easy as walking into a Barnes and Noble.
The government controlled what came in and what left the country, which led to inflated prices for religious materials.
Jacob Caval estimates his Bible — not a fancy one — cost him the equivalent of $400 today. Then, when he left Romania, the corrupt security forces made him pay $500 just to bring his Bible with him.
Jacob Caval still has the Bible today. It’s black, and he’s read it so much that the covers flop open, hanging onto the spine by mere threads. Nearly every page is marked up. Still, he reads it every day.
Romanian hospitality
Dining with the Cavals, I tried my very first Romanian dish: Gina Caval made salata de vinete, which translates roughly to eggplant salad. It looks a bit like hummus, tastes reminiscent of hummus, but it’s smoother and creamier. In this case, it was smokier, too, because she makes her salata de vinete with grilled eggplants.
For dinner, Gina Caval made an excellent beef and veggie stir fry, which was way fancier and 10 times tastier than anything I’ve made for myself in the last eight months. And I’m not much of a sommelier, so the fact that the Louis Jadot red wine wasn’t half bad was a surprise.
Another highlight of dinner was that one of their three dogs, a terrier named Gambit, is very friendly and never stopped licking my knee, which tickled and was hilarious.
Multumesc (thank you) Gina and Jacob for having me over for dinner.
