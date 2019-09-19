You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Romanian hospitality meets the Magic Valley

From the Magic Valley sits down to dinner series
  • COLIN TIERNAN ctiernan@magicvalley.com
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Having dinner with the Caval's

Jacob Caval prepares appetizers before dinner Aug. 15 at home in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Having dinner with Gina and Jacob Caval was the first real meal I’d had in a real home since Christmas. So it would have been a pleasure no matter what, even if dinner hadn’t been delicious (it was). But the best part was getting to know the Cavals.

The Cavals are plaster masters. They did finesse plasterwork in Sun Valley, and Jackson, Wyoming, for decades, for millionaires and billionaires. They were adept at color, catering to incredibly picky requests, and also have a taste for Roman designs — think columns and antique-looking pieces. They even have patents for plaster techniques they invented.

Working for the richest people in America was often interesting.

“I think we loved the challenge,” Gina Caval said. “(Millionaires) don’t do ordinary things.”

One time a client asked Jacob for plaster the color of the sky. It sounded like a reasonable request — until he realized that the sky changes color every second of every day. Another time, he was told to make watermelon-colored plaster, but no two watermelons are the same shade of pink.

The Cavals weren’t always Magic Valley plaster experts. They arrived in Twin Falls in 1988, fleeing the oppressive communist regime in their native Romania.

“Inside the government, it’s a mafia,” Jacob Caval said.

The Cavals have hardly been back to their home country — Jacob went back once — and don’t enjoy thinking about Romania too much.

“I have bad memories from the way they treated us,” Gina Caval said.

They were harassed by the state security forces for protesting against the government and persecuted for their religious beliefs.

For example, getting a Bible in Romania wasn’t as easy as walking into a Barnes and Noble.

The government controlled what came in and what left the country, which led to inflated prices for religious materials.

Jacob Caval estimates his Bible — not a fancy one — cost him the equivalent of $400 today. Then, when he left Romania, the corrupt security forces made him pay $500 just to bring his Bible with him.

Jacob Caval still has the Bible today. It’s black, and he’s read it so much that the covers flop open, hanging onto the spine by mere threads. Nearly every page is marked up. Still, he reads it every day.

Having dinner with the Caval's

After dinner on Aug. 15 at his home in Twin Falls, Jacob Caval displays the Bible he brought from Romania. Caval had to pay $500 Romanian dollars to get his Bible through airport security.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Romanian hospitality

Dining with the Cavals, I tried my very first Romanian dish: Gina Caval made salata de vinete, which translates roughly to eggplant salad. It looks a bit like hummus, tastes reminiscent of hummus, but it’s smoother and creamier. In this case, it was smokier, too, because she makes her salata de vinete with grilled eggplants.

Having dinner with the Caval's

Stir-fry is served for dinner Aug. 15 at the Caval residence in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

For dinner, Gina Caval made an excellent beef and veggie stir fry, which was way fancier and 10 times tastier than anything I’ve made for myself in the last eight months. And I’m not much of a sommelier, so the fact that the Louis Jadot red wine wasn’t half bad was a surprise.

Having dinner with the Caval's

Jacob Caval pours wine for a guest Aug. 15 at his home in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Another highlight of dinner was that one of their three dogs, a terrier named Gambit, is very friendly and never stopped licking my knee, which tickled and was hilarious.

Multumesc (thank you) Gina and Jacob for having me over for dinner.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Magic Valley sits down to dinner

article

Saffron chef brings Indian fare to the Magic Valley; 'I just cook food'

article

Romanian hospitality meets the Magic Valley

article

For El Sombrero owner, dinner is more than a meal

8 updates

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News