Roger Harris

Why are you running for district judge?
"I recognized early on in my legal career that I wanted to be a judge," Harris said. "I enjoyed taking the facts that are presented and applying it to the law and trying to come up with the right answer, probably much more so than arguing one side."
Since then, Harris said, he has tried to gain experience in "all facets of the law," working as a prosecutor, public defender, and civil attorney before taking his seat on the Magistrate bench in 2005.
What qualities do you feel are most important for a district judge to have?
A district judge "should be well-rounded in the law, and they should have a lot of in-court experience," Harris said.
He also cited an ability to listen, judicial temperament, and being able to explain decisions as some of the qualities he believes a judge should possess.
Why should voters choose you?
Harris named his "overall experience" in the legal system as his greatest strength.
"I'm working on my 29th year of doing this," Harris said. "I understand how a courtroom works and I understand what it takes to be a judge. I think moving up to the next level is the next logical step for me."
What do you see as a District Judge's role in alleviating the crowding we are seeing in the Twin Falls County jail and prisons statewide?
When it comes to a judge's decisions, Harris said, protection of society must be the first priority.
"If the person needs to be sent to prison, I can't let prison overcrowding be a factor that prevents me from putting that person where they need to be to protect society," Harris said.
However, he noted, in appropriate cases, specialty courts, such as drug court, can be effective and help alleviate overcrowding.
