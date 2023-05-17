Rodney Keith Pauls Jr. Rodney Keith Pauls Jr., Memorial Graveside Services will be held on May 20, 2023, at 12:00 noon, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho.
Rodney Keith Pauls Jr.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
THE EIGHTH POLE: If only we could go back to a time when every horse race was a special event — like in the 1970s and '80s.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
Forged checks were deposited into suspect's checking account, police say.
Man faces 10 felonies, including accusations he hid a video camera in a woman's house
The sound of the girl's screams were played in court.