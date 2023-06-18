KIMBERLY — Robert "Bob" Earl Miller, 69, of Kimberly, passed away June 14, 2023, at his home after a brave battle with cancer. Private family services will be held. To leave online condolence and a full obituary, go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Robert Earl Miller
