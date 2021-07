BURLEY — Robert and Alma Blakeslee have been called to serve in the Washington DC South mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

They are scheduled to enter the on-line Mission Training Center on July 19 and will report to the Washington DC mission during the first week of August.

They are long-time residents of Burley and attended the Springdale 2nd Ward of the Declo Idaho Stake.

In March they moved to the Logan, Utah area.

