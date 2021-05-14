October 20, 1942—May 4, 2021

Robert Allen Morris passed away in Boise on May 4, 2021 at his home from acute leukemia.

Bob was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on October 20, 1942. His parents were Grace Horton Dieter and Darrel Dieter. After the death of his parents, he and his sisters Gay and Carolyn were adopted by their grandparents, Harold (Shorty) and Mary Rose Morris. He was active in the Methodist Church and was an Eagle Scout as a youth.

He graduated from Jerome High School in 1961 and attended college at the University of Idaho and San Jose State. He bought the Jerome Bowl in 1964. He married Patricia Bush in 1965. He was a member of the Idaho National Guard. His son Dan was born in 1970 and son Brett in 1973. In 1976, the family moved to Hailey. While in Hailey he built the family a wonderful home in Indian Creek, north of Hailey. He was involved in several business ventures including construction, real estate and his last, Sun Valley Hot Tub Service. In 2006 Bob & Pat retired and made another move to Boise.

Bob was a great bowler, accomplishing a “300” game. He loved to hike and climb mountains. He turned two vans into campers. His favorite trip was a trek to the Himalayas in India.