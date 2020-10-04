To the surprise of many, including myself, I didn't choose a rodeo shot for Shoshone. I shoot rodeo so often that many of the images have become expected — I know I'll return with a bucking horse or a kid riding a sheep. This image stands out for me because it's not something I shoot very often, and getting the sun behind her head adds an interesting element to the frame.
When I think of Shoshone, two things come to mind: the Manhattan Cafe and the Lincoln County Courthouse. Lately, I've been taking far more photos of the courthouse. Here's one of my favorites from a Memorial Day ceremony in 2016.
With Rogerson being as small as it is, I haven't made a lot of trips out there. This image has always stood out to me amongst the rest because of the low angle that allows me to focus on the repeating patterns of the ceiling.
As a UPS truck drove across the one lane road in July 2017 on the Salmon Dam at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, I thought to myself what it would be like to have worked on such an engineering project. The dam was built in 1910 to irrigate crops but is now considered a great place to catch fish.
Fireworks, a giant beet and the Historic Wilson Theatre. If there's a better way to sum up Rupert, I don't know what it would be. This was a very cool event that helped put Rupert on the map for unique New Year's Eve traditions.
One of my favorite events to cover is the Magic Valley Folk Festival at the Rupert Square. Dancers came from all across the globe in 2018, to give the valley a taste of different cultures, which I think is invaluable to our communities.
I've only been to Sun Valley a handful of times, but every time I return I think about the gentleman on the street corner advertising his phone number in hopes of getting business advice. He was such a unique character that memories of this shoot have stuck with me throughout the years.
I was a bit reserved when I found out I would be driving all the way up to Sun Valley in the winter to cover the first day of ski season on Thanksgiving Day in 2012 on Bald Mountain. In the end, though, it was a beautiful day with great company and everyone we met were in good spirits making it one of the best holidays I've ever worked.
Because the majority of our coverage is of Twin Falls, narrowing down to just one image was impossible. Instead, we decided to pick our favorite iconic landmark shot. For those visiting Twin Falls, nothing is more iconic than the I.B. Perrine Bridge.
After photographing Shoshone Falls repeatedly for the last 10 years, it's the people who become more interesting at times. Here the public gathers for the annual Lights and Lasers show last year.
While finishing a hike to Pillar Falls back in May, I noticed BASE jumpers gliding down into the canyon during golden hour. I quickly stopped and checked to see if there were others on the bridge. Luckily, there were two more BASE jumpers ready to leap and I snapped this image. It quickly became one of my favorites of the year.
For many communities in the state, football is the pride and joy of the fall season. Everyone gets to see the games, but not many people are allowed to go behind the scenes and see these student athletes training for the next game.
One of my favorite photos from Wendell has to be the Magic Valley Portuguese Hall's ornate display for the Magic Valley Dairy Days Parade back in 2014. It was astonishing to see how intricate their float was.
I had the pleasure of trekking along with Alice Schenk and her husband, Wayne, while doing a story on hiking last year near Triumph. This was the Hyndman Peak trail and, while we didn't summit, it was a breathtaking hike nonetheless.
Our final installment of Roaming the Magic Valley takes us from the snow-tipped peaks of Sun Valley to the farm fields of Rogerson. Each city throughout this series is unique in its own way and all contribute to the identity of the Magic Valley.
These cities are the lifeblood of this area. Had early settlers not recognized the agricultural potential of the land, there would be no Magic Valley. The decisions they made shape who we are and pave the way for who we will become.
From fishing to hiking, fine dining to shopping, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Each city offers attractions that diversify the area. If you’re looking for adventure, all you have to do is explore.
Shoshone is a hub for the Sawtooth Mountains wilderness, the Sun Valley Resort and endless adventures in the desert. For those looking to lose themselves in the Shoshone Ice Caves, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, Malad River Gorge — or any of a dozen other outdoor attractions — Shoshone is a good place to rest and grab a hot meal before continuing on your way.
Rupert doesn’t just cling to its connections to the past; the town celebrates them. Many of the buildings in the Rupert Square date back to the city’s inception, yet they still stand for citizens to enjoy. The Historic Wilson Theatre has undergone numerous renovations throughout the years and is at the center of many community events. With this year’s edition of the beet drop on New Year’s Eve, Rupert is carving its own path as a small community with a lot of pride.
Wendell didn’t live up to the expectations of the founders, who dubbed it “Hub City, the town of opportunity.” Early settlers could pay “colonist fares” on the Oregon Shortline Railroad, where they would book space in a special immigrant car and ride the train with their family and livestock to Wendell. Nowadays, the economic boom of the city has dwindled, but the people who stayed serve as a reminder of their optimistic ancestors.
Rogerson, an unincorporated town in Twin Falls County, sits roughly 18 miles north of the Nevada border. The area is mostly farmland with homes stretching across the half-mile-long residential district. Rogerson is often a spot in the rearview mirror of drivers heading south on U.S. Highway 93 to Jackpot, Nevada, but the beauty of a small town shouldn't be overlooked. Rogerson is the gateway to the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, a recreational destination for camping, fishing and boating.
Sun Valley is known for its ski resort, but the city also offers many more attractions throughout the year. Local anglers can try their hand at fly fishing in Trail Creek. Astronomy enthusiasts can get a glimpse of unique night skies as Sun Valley sits on the edge of America’s first Dark Sky Reserve. For the aspiring authors out there, take the time to pay respects at Ernest Hemingway’s grave.
Triumph was a mining town through and through. The success of the Triumph Mine brought settlers from across the country in search of wealth. When the mine closed in the late 1950s, most of the town went with it.
Twin Falls is known for many things, including Evel Knievel’s failed attempt to jump the Snake River Canyon; the I.B. Perrine Bridge, the only place in the U.S. where it's legal to BASE jump year-round; and the famous photo of Marilyn Monroe wearing a potato sack from the town's own Long Produce. Over the years, the city has found its way into headlines for numerous reasons but at its core is a collection of citizens striving to build a community that’s as prosperous as it is pleasant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!