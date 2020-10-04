Our final installment of Roaming the Magic Valley takes us from the snow-tipped peaks of Sun Valley to the farm fields of Rogerson. Each city throughout this series is unique in its own way and all contribute to the identity of the Magic Valley.

These cities are the lifeblood of this area. Had early settlers not recognized the agricultural potential of the land, there would be no Magic Valley. The decisions they made shape who we are and pave the way for who we will become.

From fishing to hiking, fine dining to shopping, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Each city offers attractions that diversify the area. If you’re looking for adventure, all you have to do is explore.

Shoshone is a hub for the Sawtooth Mountains wilderness, the Sun Valley Resort and endless adventures in the desert. For those looking to lose themselves in the Shoshone Ice Caves, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, Malad River Gorge — or any of a dozen other outdoor attractions — Shoshone is a good place to rest and grab a hot meal before continuing on your way.

Rupert doesn’t just cling to its connections to the past; the town celebrates them. Many of the buildings in the Rupert Square date back to the city’s inception, yet they still stand for citizens to enjoy. The Historic Wilson Theatre has undergone numerous renovations throughout the years and is at the center of many community events. With this year’s edition of the beet drop on New Year’s Eve, Rupert is carving its own path as a small community with a lot of pride.

Wendell didn’t live up to the expectations of the founders, who dubbed it “Hub City, the town of opportunity.” Early settlers could pay “colonist fares” on the Oregon Shortline Railroad, where they would book space in a special immigrant car and ride the train with their family and livestock to Wendell. Nowadays, the economic boom of the city has dwindled, but the people who stayed serve as a reminder of their optimistic ancestors.

Rogerson, an unincorporated town in Twin Falls County, sits roughly 18 miles north of the Nevada border. The area is mostly farmland with homes stretching across the half-mile-long residential district. Rogerson is often a spot in the rearview mirror of drivers heading south on U.S. Highway 93 to Jackpot, Nevada, but the beauty of a small town shouldn't be overlooked. Rogerson is the gateway to the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, a recreational destination for camping, fishing and boating.

Sun Valley is known for its ski resort, but the city also offers many more attractions throughout the year. Local anglers can try their hand at fly fishing in Trail Creek. Astronomy enthusiasts can get a glimpse of unique night skies as Sun Valley sits on the edge of America’s first Dark Sky Reserve. For the aspiring authors out there, take the time to pay respects at Ernest Hemingway’s grave.

Triumph was a mining town through and through. The success of the Triumph Mine brought settlers from across the country in search of wealth. When the mine closed in the late 1950s, most of the town went with it.

Twin Falls is known for many things, including Evel Knievel’s failed attempt to jump the Snake River Canyon; the I.B. Perrine Bridge, the only place in the U.S. where it's legal to BASE jump year-round; and the famous photo of Marilyn Monroe wearing a potato sack from the town's own Long Produce. Over the years, the city has found its way into headlines for numerous reasons but at its core is a collection of citizens striving to build a community that’s as prosperous as it is pleasant.

