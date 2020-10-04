In this, the fifth and final installment of our photographers’ series about Magic Valley towns, Pat Sutphin and Drew Nash feature the largest — and the tiniest — of the communities in south-central Idaho.

From the Magic Valley Dairy Days in Wendell to the Magic Valley Folk Festival in Rupert, Nash and Sutphin bring insight from their perspective to capture the spirit of the valley for our readers.

These cities are the lifeblood of this area. Had early settlers not recognized the agricultural potential of the land, there would be no Magic Valley. The decisions they made shape who we are and pave the way for who we will become.

From fishing to hiking, fine dining to shopping, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Each city offers attractions that diversify the area. If you’re looking for adventure, all you have to do is explore.

This installment of Roaming the Magic Valley takes us from the snow-tipped peaks of Sun Valley to the farm fields of Rogerson. Each city throughout this series is unique in its own way and all contribute to the identity of the Magic Valley.

“It’s amazing to see how truly diverse the area that we cover is,” Sutphin said. “From the landscapes to the communities, each city has its own unique identity that deserves to be celebrated.”

