× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Many small towns in the Times-News coverage area are our connection to the past. Often unaffected by massive commercial and residential growth, they serve as time capsules of tradition.

As living examples of hard work and perseverance, tiny towns reveal a way of life that used to be.

This fourth installment of Roaming the Magic Valley focuses on towns with populations of less than 1,500 citizens. Take a moment to appreciate the way of life in these towns. Looking at places that focus on family and friendship could help remind us of what matters most in our own communities.

...

Murtaugh is so small Google Maps measures the city in feet, not miles. But size isn’t everything. The area is actually a farming paradise, nestled between the South Hills, Hansen Butte and the Snake River. Murtaugh Lake, a reservoir holding two days worth of irrigation water for the Twin Falls Canal Co., is a hot spot for boaters and local anglers looking for their next big catch. Despite the size of the town, the Murtaugh Joint School District — stretching well into Cassia County — recently built a new sports complex.

Oakley sits west of Cache Peak, the tallest peak in southern Idaho south of the Snake River, and its neighbor Mount Independence. It is the home of the Oakley Dam, an architectural marvel at the time of its creation, as well as stone quarries whose quartzite slabs are shipped worldwide. The people are friendly and accommodating to anyone stopping by. Many evenings, the majority of the town can be found at the rodeo arena or some other community-based event.

Minidoka sits 13 miles northeast of Rupert. Paved streets blend with dirt roads to make up this small city. In 1906, Minidoka was the seat of Minidoka County, with 55 businesses and more than 2,000 inhabitants. When a fire destroyed half of the town the county seat moved, businesses shut down and most of the citizens departed. Now with a population of barely 100 people, the community is a glimmer of its former glory. This, however, does not make the place any less appealing to outdoor enthusiasts looking to lose themselves on some backcountry roads.

Paul, like many of the Magic Valley’s smaller towns, stands as an example of what it is to be a close-knit community. Neighbors help each other out, recreate together and community events are always a big hit among the citizens. Known as the “Nicest Little City in Idaho,” the people that live in Paul personify this slogan in their everyday lives.

Malta is tiny in size, spanning only 1.4 miles long, but is massive in heart. But size hardly seems relevant when you wake up every morning to the view of the Albion Mountain Range to the west. Primarily a farming and ranching community, Malta also serves as a gateway to the City of Rocks National Reserve for travelers departing from Interstate 84 near Idahome.

Richfield is a centralized location for numerous activities, such as the Wood River Valley, Mammoth Cave and the Shoshone Ice Caves. The town also borders the Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, a landscape of lava rock named after the belief that it resembled the surface of the moon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0