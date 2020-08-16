ROAMING THE MAGIC VALLEY: Our tiniest towns as you've never seen them before

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Stretching over some 150 miles in south-central Idaho, the Magic Valley is home to thousands of people, each with a different story to tell.

Over their careers, Times-News photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin have shot thousands of photos that exemplify life in the Magic Valley. Their job is to share those scenes — both visually and descriptively — with the world.

For the fourth story in our five-part series, "Roaming the Magic Valley," Nash and Sutphin have featured some of their favorite photos from the tiniest towns within our coverage area, including Murtaugh in Twin Falls County, Oakley and Malta in Cassia County, Minidoka and Paul in Minidoka County, and Richfield in Lincoln County.

Each town is unique in its own way.

See The Big Story, Page D1

