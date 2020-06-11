Roaming in the Magic Valley

Crystal-clear waters running through the raceways of a fish hatchery. A cloud of dust, silhouetted by the sun, billowing into the air of a rodeo arena. Soil-stained hands reaching down to examine the health of this year’s harvest.

The subtle moments are often the details that tell the best story. As photojournalists, these are the images that we look for. These are the moments that allow our readers to connect with a story. As we continue our journey through the Magic Valley, take the time to enjoy the quiet moments that remind us why this is the place we choose to call home.