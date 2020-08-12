You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roaming in Oakley
0 comments

Roaming in Oakley

Oakley sits west of Cache Peak, the tallest peak in southern Idaho south of the Snake River, and its neighbor Mount Independence. It is the home of the Oakley Dam, an architectural marvel at the time of its creation, as well as stone quarries whose quartzite slabs are shipped worldwide.

Roaming in Oakley

It is hard to think about Oakley without my mind wandering to the stone quarries. It is such a large part of the economy of this community. This photograph captures the stone quarry as well as a scenic view. And who doesn't love an adorable dog?
Roaming in Oakley

Going to Oakley usually means I'm going to the Howell Theater to shoot one of the Oakley Valley Arts Council's musical theater productions. Seen here in his 2014 role as King Sextimus in 'Once Upon a Mattress' is Denny Davis. Davis is always a hoot to work with and a fantastic actor to boot.

The people are friendly and accommodating to anyone stopping by. Many evenings, the majority of the town can be found at the rodeo arena or some other community-based event.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News