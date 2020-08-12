Roaming in Oakley

Oakley sits west of Cache Peak, the tallest peak in southern Idaho south of the Snake River, and its neighbor Mount Independence. It is the home of the Oakley Dam, an architectural marvel at the time of its creation, as well as stone quarries whose quartzite slabs are shipped worldwide.
The people are friendly and accommodating to anyone stopping by. Many evenings, the majority of the town can be found at the rodeo arena or some other community-based event.
