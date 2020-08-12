Roaming in Minidoka

Minidoka sits 13 miles northeast of Rupert. Paved streets blend with dirt roads to make up this small city. In 1906, Minidoka was the seat of Minidoka County, with 55 businesses and more than 2,000 inhabitants.

When a fire destroyed half of the town the county seat moved, businesses shut down and most of the citizens departed. Now with a population of barely 100 people, the community is a glimmer of its former glory. This, however, does not make the place any less appealing to outdoor enthusiasts looking to lose themselves on some backcountry roads.