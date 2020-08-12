You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roaming in Minidoka
0 comments

Roaming in Minidoka

  • 0

Minidoka sits 13 miles northeast of Rupert. Paved streets blend with dirt roads to make up this small city. In 1906, Minidoka was the seat of Minidoka County, with 55 businesses and more than 2,000 inhabitants.

Roaming in Minidoka

Most often, when I hear 'Minidoka,' I think of the county. But there is the town called Minidoka that I photographed in 2012. Pictured is then-Mayor Becky Ziebach, owner of the Longhorn Cafe and Bar, discussing the town's water issues.

When a fire destroyed half of the town the county seat moved, businesses shut down and most of the citizens departed. Now with a population of barely 100 people, the community is a glimmer of its former glory. This, however, does not make the place any less appealing to outdoor enthusiasts looking to lose themselves on some backcountry roads.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News