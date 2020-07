Jackpot, Nevada, is a town founded on gambling casinos. When U.S. Sen. Estes Kefauver, a Democrat from Tennessee, campaigned in the 1950s to remove gambling from the U.S., Peter “Cactus Pete” Piersanti and Don French moved their businesses across the state line Nevada state line. Seventy years later, the unincorporated community still owes most of its economy to the handful of casinos.