Hailey, a small town nestled near the southern end of the Sawtooth National Forest, is a place of tradition. The city offers numerous outdoor adventures and dining options, but the biggest events in Hailey all celebrate the city’s heritage. The Trailing of the Sheep Festival, listed by USA Today as one of 10 great places to celebrate animals in the world, draws thousands of visitors each year. Hailey is the seat of Blaine County.