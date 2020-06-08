Roaming in Gooding
I can't talk about Gooding without showing a rodeo photo. This image is peak action with a great facial expression and the photo is cropped tight to avoid any unnecessary distractions in the background.

Gooding is a rodeo town. The annual fair and numerous rodeo events draw cowboys and cowgirls from all over the area. But beyond the spurs and saddle broncs is a community centered on diversity and inclusion. The Basque community is openly welcomed, their culture celebrated through monthly dinners and a yearly festival. Gooding is also home to the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, which serves students who have sensory impairments.  

The town was named for Frank R. Gooding, an Englishman who became an early Idaho governor. 

Hundreds gathered to watch the historic No. 844 steam locomotive arrived in the spring of 2017 in Gooding. The train went through many communities across the West and all of us photojournalists looked to see how each other went about documenting the event within our respective coverage areas.
