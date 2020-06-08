Roaming in Gooding

Gooding is a rodeo town. The annual fair and numerous rodeo events draw cowboys and cowgirls from all over the area. But beyond the spurs and saddle broncs is a community centered on diversity and inclusion. The Basque community is openly welcomed, their culture celebrated through monthly dinners and a yearly festival. Gooding is also home to the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, which serves students who have sensory impairments.
The town was named for Frank R. Gooding, an Englishman who became an early Idaho governor.
