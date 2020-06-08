Roaming in Glenns Ferry

Glenns Ferry feels like it's in the middle of nowhere. Surrounding towns are miles away and that’s alright. Part of the charm of Glenns Ferry is the plethora of activities to be found in such a small town. The city offers the hunting, fishing and hiking opportunities one would expect, but it has as many unexpected offerings as well. Want some award-winning wine? Visit the Y Knot Winery for a taste. Prefer to reconnect with nature? Three Island State Park is a popular camping location and the Elma Goodman Bluebird Trail offers more than 150 nesting boxes for a chance to see mountain bluebirds and other winged creatures.