Roaming in Glenns Ferry

This guy throws two tomahawks at the same time. If there is a better way to describe Glenns Ferry without showing a river crossing, I don't know what it is. This was shot during the Three Island Crossing celebration, an event I highly recommend to anyone able to attend.

Glenns Ferry feels like it's in the middle of nowhere. Surrounding towns are miles away and that’s alright. Part of the charm of Glenns Ferry is the plethora of activities to be found in such a small town. The city offers the hunting, fishing and hiking opportunities one would expect, but it has as many unexpected offerings as well. Want some award-winning wine? Visit the Y Knot Winery for a taste. Prefer to reconnect with nature? Three Island State Park is a popular camping location and the Elma Goodman Bluebird Trail offers more than 150 nesting boxes for a chance to see mountain bluebirds and other winged creatures.

Thousands of people showed up for the 24th annual Three Island Crossing at the Three Island Crossing State Park on the Old Oregon Trail. This is one of the earliest assignments I covered for the Times-News and one I'll not soon forget. It really did feel like I was stepping back in time.

Glenns Ferry

Population: About 1,300

Settled: 1869

Fun Fact: The town was named for Gustavus P. Glenn and the ferry he built to transport horse and oxen teams and cargo across the Snake River.

