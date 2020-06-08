Roaming in Filer
Monster trucks Double Trouble, left, and Dirt Crew race around the arena during the Twin Falls County Fair's 'All Star Monster Truck Tour' in August of 2016. I've covered a lot of fairs over the last 15 years, and for me, they never get old.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
The red sweater in a field of green automatically draws your eye to the subject, but it is the balanced layering of this image that I appreciate. I like how you can see workers behind him on both sides. It shows that field work truly is a family affair.

Filer has everything you’d expect from a moderately sized town, from a public pool to a library and several local parks. All of that, however, is overshadowed by the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, which sees thousands of visitors each year. Whether it's teenagers enjoying the thrill of a carnival ride or cowboys clinging for eight seconds of glory on the back of a bull, the fair offers something for everyone to enjoy. The town was named for Walter G. Filer, general manager of the Twin Falls Water and Land Co.

Filer

Population: About 2,700

Established: 1906

Fun Fact: Since 1916, the city of Filer has been the home of the Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo. The Twin Falls County Fair is host to more than 75,000 people, making it one of the biggest fairs in the Northwest, according to Southern Idaho Economic Development.

