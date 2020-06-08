Roaming in Filer

Filer has everything you’d expect from a moderately sized town, from a public pool to a library and several local parks. All of that, however, is overshadowed by the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, which sees thousands of visitors each year. Whether it's teenagers enjoying the thrill of a carnival ride or cowboys clinging for eight seconds of glory on the back of a bull, the fair offers something for everyone to enjoy. The town was named for Walter G. Filer, general manager of the Twin Falls Water and Land Co.