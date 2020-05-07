Roaming in Castleford

Castleford, home to Balanced Rock, has plenty to offer visitors with scenic views and hiking trails, but the 48-foot-tall natural rock formation remains its main tourist attraction.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Castleford, home to Balanced Rock, has plenty to offer visitors with scenic views and hiking trails, but the 48-foot-tall natural rock formation remains its main tourist attraction.
Population: About 226
Settled: 1906
Fun Fact: George Wade submitted the name Castleford in 1906 because the ford across the Salmon Falls Creek was surrounded by rock formations that resembled castles. The name is pronounced "castle-ford," not "castle-ferd."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Three suspects were arrested on charges connected to first-degree kidnapping after being accused of holding two people against their will, beating them, attempting to suffocate them with a garbage bag, firing weapons at them and using a stun gun on them.
For the first time, Asian giant hornets have been spotted in the United States, specifically in Washington state, scientists say. Beekeepers have reported piles of dead bees with their heads ripped off, an alarming sight in a country with a rapidly declining bee population.
It’s been more than 38 years since 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson was abducted in Nampa, sexually abused and killed. On Monday, authorities finally identified the man they believe is responsible.
Need your taco Tuesday fix on this Cinco de Mayo? Here are some of your options.
Kelsey Hurst
Twin Falls is featured in a new HBO series highlighting LGBTQ communities in rural America. The episode premieres Thursday.
Congratulations to these families with new babies!
May 22, 2002—April 21, 2020
The latest numbers for coronavirus in Idaho and across the country and what we know about each of the Idaho cases.
Teresa Maria (Cristobal) Jensen
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.