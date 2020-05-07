Roaming in Castleford
I stumbled into King and Harts Bar and Grill in 2011 and made some photos of turtle racing. To this day it may be the oddest shoot I've ever been assigned, which I think is awesome. The story actually had to do more with Castleford's liquor sales than the turtles, but visually the turtles won out.

Castleford, home to Balanced Rock, has plenty to offer visitors with scenic views and hiking trails, but the 48-foot-tall natural rock formation remains its main tourist attraction.

This story was about sagebrush recovery efforts after the Murphy Complex Fire near Castleford, so obviously I had to show sagebrush. Getting low allows me to keep the sagebrush in the frame while also showing the expression on BLM spokeswoman Heather Tiel-Nelson's face in 2017.

Castleford

Population: About 226

Settled: 1906

Fun Fact: George Wade submitted the name Castleford in 1906 because the ford across the Salmon Falls Creek was surrounded by rock formations that resembled castles. The name is pronounced "castle-ford," not "castle-ferd."

