Roaming in Bliss

Love it or hate it, the Rock Chuck Derby was, for a time, the biggest event around Bliss. I don't get a lot of reader comments directed at my photography, but I do remember someone wrote in about a 2017 image we ran about the event.

Bliss — despite what some people might believe — was not named for its joyous nature. The city was actually named after its founding family who built the first permanent structures in town. Nearly 150 years later, Bliss sits as a shell of its former glory. Abandoned buildings and vacant lots line the handful of city streets. The city took a hard hit with the completion of Interstate 84, which steered traffic away from its economic center. A new truck stop in the works could revitalize the town and regain the traffic lost so many years ago.

This moment is quiet but really shows off the atmosphere of Bliss. At this point the town is mostly vacant lots and broken belongings. Kylie Hecker, while picking up trash in 2018, shows that people still care about this community, paving the way for hope of future revitalization.

Bliss

Population: Less than 400

Settled: 1879

Fun Fact: Named after the Bliss family, not the joyful nature of the town.

