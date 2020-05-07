Roaming in Bliss

Bliss — despite what some people might believe — was not named for its joyous nature. The city was actually named after its founding family who built the first permanent structures in town. Nearly 150 years later, Bliss sits as a shell of its former glory. Abandoned buildings and vacant lots line the handful of city streets. The city took a hard hit with the completion of Interstate 84, which steered traffic away from its economic center. A new truck stop in the works could revitalize the town and regain the traffic lost so many years ago.