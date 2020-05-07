You are the owner of this article.
Roaming in Bellevue
Skijoring is a fascinating sport and I'd never seen anything like it before this practice event in 2013 in Bellevue. One of these days, I'll make it up for the actual competition.

Bellevue, across the valley to the north, was once a prosperous place for prospectors. The town, until the 1893 crash of the silver market, stood as a destination for those looking to make their fortunes in the mines. Those who remained built up a city that now serves as a stop for tourists traveling to Sun Valley and other Wood River Valley destinations. With several restaurants for visitors and construction companies catering to the ever-changing needs of the area, Bellevue has found its silver lining.

This 2019 image doesn't say a lot about the story, which was a flour mill opening in Bellevue, but what it does show is the family connection that makes this business work. Brett Stevenson did the entire interview with her niece Lucy sitting on her lap. Showing that connection helps inform the reader just how important family is to these people.

Bellevue

Population: About 2,287

Settled: 1880

Fun Fact: More than $60 million worth of silver and lead was mined in the area between 1881 and 1893.

