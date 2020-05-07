Roaming in Bellevue

Bellevue, across the valley to the north, was once a prosperous place for prospectors. The town, until the 1893 crash of the silver market, stood as a destination for those looking to make their fortunes in the mines. Those who remained built up a city that now serves as a stop for tourists traveling to Sun Valley and other Wood River Valley destinations. With several restaurants for visitors and construction companies catering to the ever-changing needs of the area, Bellevue has found its silver lining.