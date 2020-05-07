You are the owner of this article.
Roaming in Albion
I wasn't quite sure what to expect once I got out to Albion, but I knew I needed to find some strong photography considering the drive I had just made. I saw these Declo students in 2017 filling sandbags to help with major flooding occurring in nearby Malta — and knew I had what I needed to tell a story.

Albion is the place to be if you’re looking for fear; many would recommend the town's Haunted Mansions. This seasonal attraction draws hundreds of people each year to the city, but many don’t experience anything beyond the spooks and scares they pay to see. Nestled at the base of Mount Harrison, Albion serves as a gateway to outdoor attractions such as skiing, camping and fishing. Dating back to 1871, Albion is one of the few cities in the Magic Valley founded prior to the establishment of the irrigation systems.

Despite the numerous events in Albion, this is the only occasion where I've photographed an event in the town. I chose this 2019 overview shot because it does a good job of telling the story and showing the area where this nativity play took place.
