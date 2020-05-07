Roaming in Albion

Albion is the place to be if you’re looking for fear; many would recommend the town's Haunted Mansions. This seasonal attraction draws hundreds of people each year to the city, but many don’t experience anything beyond the spooks and scares they pay to see. Nestled at the base of Mount Harrison, Albion serves as a gateway to outdoor attractions such as skiing, camping and fishing. Dating back to 1871, Albion is one of the few cities in the Magic Valley founded prior to the establishment of the irrigation systems.