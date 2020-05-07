Roaming in Acequia

Acequia, five miles northeast of Rupert, spans less than half of a square mile. A little more than 100 people live there, with agriculture and retail being their leading sources of income. But what Acequia lacks in size, it makes up for in character. Many of the buildings are older and have withstood the trials of time and harsh Idaho weather. The residents, resilient like the structures they inhabit, have held strong through turbulent economic climates to continue the traditions of their town.