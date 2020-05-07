Roaming in Acequia
I met James Hart in 2017 when he was repairing a fence that snapped in several places around his property due to flooding and dramatic changes in temperature. I've always been drawn to this image because Hart epitomizes the hard-working American rancher. I believe this photograph properly illustrates not only his work ethic but the resilience of his community in Acequia.

Acequia, five miles northeast of Rupert, spans less than half of a square mile. A little more than 100 people live there, with agriculture and retail being their leading sources of income. But what Acequia lacks in size, it makes up for in character. Many of the buildings are older and have withstood the trials of time and harsh Idaho weather. The residents, resilient like the structures they inhabit, have held strong through turbulent economic climates to continue the traditions of their town.

Acequia

Population: About 110

Settled: 1904

Fun Fact: Originally known as Sherrer, the name was changed in 1907 to Acequia, the Spanish word for canal. The name is pronounced "uh-see-kwa."

