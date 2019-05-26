PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Traffic was disrupted in a Washington state city when boxes holding thousands of bees fell off a truck.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the boxes fell off a Washington State University truck on Thursday morning in Pullman.
Pullman police took a call on the accident shortly after 7:30 a.m.
Police Chief Gary Jenkins says an officer at the scene described thousands of bees buzzing through the air while university employees put on protective gear and picked up the boxes.
A road was closed until just before 10 a.m.
The WSU Department of Entomology has a breeding program and research lab to study and protect bee populations.
