I have heard that years back a tiger or a lion got loose at a circus in Twin Falls and killed a little girl. A man named Bell who wore a side arm killed it. Have you heard of such a thing happening?
A Burley woman who is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said she tried to kill her husband by suffocating him with a garbage bag has agreed to a plea deal.
Twin Falls County Deputies responded to 3864 N 2430 E, east of Filer just after 2 p.m. when a caller said her neighbor pointed a gun at her.
Celilo Miles, a wildlands firefighter with the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho, had all but given up on her dream of modeling when she got an Instagram message from a casting agency asking her to apply for a mysterious modeling gig.
A man from Jerome has achieved a rare feat by attaining a Ph.D. in Welding Engineering from the Ohio State University, and earning perfect 4.0 grades while doing it.
The diagnosis was a shock. Avery developed normally and hit all her expected milestones until she started displaying behavioral issues at age 3.
Police said three teens are in critical condition.
Heavy smoke and fire damage to a house on the west side of Jerome left three residents homeless.
Voters turned out to the ballot box on Tuesday to approve seven supplemental levies one plant facility levy to support school districts across the Magic Valley
See how Magic Valley teams did at the boys state basketball tournament.
