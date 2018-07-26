HEYBURN — A River Fun Day for children with special needs will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4 in Heyburn.

The event, sponsored by Idaho Water Sports and Primary Therapy Source will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Heyburn Riverside RV Park boat docks.

There will be tubing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and swimming.

All participants will be required to sign a liability waiver. Please bring life jackets for your children if you have them. Families are welcome.

Please RSVP to mandyovitt@hotmail.com.

