Rising from the ashes: How the South Hills will recover from the Badger Fire

The 90,000-acre Badger Fire leaves a mixed legacy on the South Hills landscape. The high elevation timber areas may recover well. Those ecosystems need fire — were due for fire.

It’s a different story in other parts of the South Hills, where the fire killed tens of thousands of acres of sagebrush steppe needed by species such as mule deer and sage grouse.

The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are working to rehab the South Hills. They hope to keep out cheatgrass and jumpstart new growth in areas decimated by the Badger Fire.

The success of those recovery efforts will determine the future health of the South Hills. This week’s story takes a look at the ongoing rehab efforts, what challenges they face and what the next few years will bring for the Magic Valley’s beloved playground.

See The Big Story, Page E1.

