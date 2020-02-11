WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), a member and the former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, has selected Moss Greenhouses in Jerome as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for February 2020. Moss Greenhouses will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
Moss Greenhouses, which was founded in 1952 by Ed and Ruth Adams, holds the distinction of being the largest plant producer and distributor in Idaho. The family-owned business specializes in providing flowers, orchids, and other flowering crops to grocery stores and flower shops across the Mountain West. Today, Moss Greenhouses is run by Ed and Ruth’s grandson, Kevin, and his wife, Dana.
“Their success and growth has created dozens of jobs for the Jerome community,” Risch said in a statement. “As the company continues to serve the Jerome area, they hope to eventually welcome the family’s fourth generation into the business.”
Congratulations to Kevin, Dana and all of the employees at Moss Greenhouses for being selected as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for February 2020,” Risch continued. “You make our great State proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”
