Richfield Tigers

Head coach: Buck Hendren, 15th year

Record: 2-5

Playoffs: none

The last two seasons have seen Richfield play almost exclusively a JV schedule as a lower number of upperclassmen meant the Tigers weren’t quite ready for varsity ball. In 2020, however, the only move is up.

“We are back in the conference this time,” said head coach Buck Hendren. “We have about 11 kids and I didn’t lose anybody from last year’s young group. We have a very familiar team and I felt it would be good to take the next step.”

Defensively, sophomores Carsn Perks at linebacker and Hudson Lucero at end are the key players that will lead Richfield.

“Both got a ton of experience last year,” Hendren said.

On offense, Perks will play quarterback and Lucero running back.

Richfield will open the season hosting Shoshone on Friday, Aug 28.

