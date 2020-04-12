Rev. Julio Vicente, St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Twin Falls

A few years ago, I had the blessing of going on pilgrimage to the Holy Land. After visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, where Calvary and the empty tomb are found, one of my priest friends said to me: “Julio we should have an inscription above the main entrance to the church that says: “Go away, He is not here.” He is risen, Alleluia! The jaws of death could not swallow the power of life, nor could darkness overcome the light of the new creation in Christ. As St. Paul puts it: “‘Death is swallowed up in victory. Where, O death is your victory? Where, O death is your sting?’ The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor 15:55-57).

We are Easter people and Alleluia is our song. Someone once asked what kind of hippie came up with that phrase: It was St Augustine of Hippo, one of the great doctors of the western church. My brothers and sisters, rejoice because the tomb is empty. Alleluia! He is risen! He is risen indeed, Alleluia! Therefore, although we continue to experience death, we know death does not have the last word. Although we continue to suffer and experience darkness, we know that His light shines through the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it. Even though we continue to struggle with sin, its poison does not destroy us for we have received an infusion of new life from the Risen and Exalted Christ.

Yes, this is the day the Lord has made! Let us be glad and rejoice in it! We are people of the resurrection and Alleluia is our song. We have been entrusted by the risen Lord with a mission. St. Peter lays it out for us: “But you are ‘a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people of his own, so that you may announce the praises’ of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light. Once you were ‘no people’ but now you are God’s people; you ‘had not received mercy’ but now you have received mercy” (1 Peter 2: 9-10). Our message and proclamation is that His power and love are stronger than death. This new life brought about by his passion, death and resurrection is for us and for our children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0