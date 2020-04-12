Rev. Father Michael Habib, St. Ignatius of Antioch Orthodox Christian Church, Twin Falls

This year we are faced with challenges that are unique to our time in that we are asking dedicated parishioners, who love God and His Church, to stay home from services and watch them online. We are all struggling to grasp this situation. And, many would even ask “Why” this is happening, especially during the season of Great Lent, Holy Week and Pascha (Easter). However, I encourage all of you not to dwell on the many “why?” questions, but rather to discern in your hearts the “how?” of our present situation.

As our Lord Jesus Christ hung upon the Cross, He cried out to the Father: “My God, my God, why hast Thou forsaken me?” But if we pull back from that one moment of agony and observe the whole of our Lord’s Passion, we will see that, in so many ways, He is showing us “how.” That is, giving all of humanity the example of sincere obedience, of extreme humility, and of divine love. He is showing us how to receive the great gift of life everlasting, and how to change our own lives through that gift.

Therefore, my hope and prayer for all of us is that when we return to “normal life,” that it is a new normal. This new normal should be the result of each of taking time during this period of isolation to do a critical self-analysis of our lives and priorities, in hope that this new normal will be a better way of life for all of us.

Note: The Eastern Orthodox Church celebrates Easter on April 19 this year.

