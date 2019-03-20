Gold - Farmer’s Corner
Farmers Corner has been serving Cassia and surrounding counties since 1931. Farmers Corner is best known for their quality food their catering, home decor and excellent customer service. They are the one stop shopping experience you won't find anywhere else. Farmers Corner is locally owned and operated.
- 202 S. Highway 27, Burley
- 208-678-5130
- farmers-corner.com
Silver - El Caporal
- 610 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-678-2117
- elcaporalidaho.com
Bronze - El Mirador
- 1198 E. Main St., Burley
- 208-878-5503
